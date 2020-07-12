QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in QuinStreet by 3,374.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,923 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 937,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 515,324 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $129,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,441 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QNST opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. QuinStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $528.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

