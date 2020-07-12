Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 97,440 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,440 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SCD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

