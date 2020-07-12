Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,325,000 after buying an additional 77,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 850,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,148,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,860,000 after purchasing an additional 773,501 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

