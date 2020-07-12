47,900 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Purchased by Axa

Axa bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Axa owned approximately 0.13% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 57.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 426,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 31.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.10 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.