Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,864 Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 722,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

PE stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

