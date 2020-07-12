Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 147,821 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.31% of Parsley Energy worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 41.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 970.2% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 109,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

