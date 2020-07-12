Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $214.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maky Zanganeh bought 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.