Hexavest Inc. Increases Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,335,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the first quarter worth $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 52.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 180.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $9.36 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.