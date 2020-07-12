Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,874 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

