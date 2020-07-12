DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,276 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,525 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

