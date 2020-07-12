Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 857.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 137,124 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

WVE opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.02. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

