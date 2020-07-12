Hexavest Inc. Sells 90,256 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,256 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,874,000 after buying an additional 1,443,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,484,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,166,000 after purchasing an additional 954,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,211,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after buying an additional 168,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

