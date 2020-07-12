Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 12,230 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 81,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

