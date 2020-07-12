Invesco Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $41,230,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $17,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 842,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $6,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

