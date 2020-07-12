Axa Has $492,000 Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Axa reduced its position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Compass Point lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.33. City Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

