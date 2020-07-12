Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 426,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 278,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 213,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 188,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 693,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 186,239 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.70. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

