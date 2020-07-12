AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Manitowoc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $343.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

