Deutsche Bank AG Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Republic First Bancorp worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,926 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 58.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 1,954,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 721,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,861 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of FRBK opened at $2.14 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.95 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.