Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,345 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.06% of Conn’s worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conn’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 403,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Conn’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Conn’s by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conn’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 68,399 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

CONN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.34. Conn’s Inc has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

