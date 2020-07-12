Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.70. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

