Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,261 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

