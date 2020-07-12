Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of City Office REIT worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $438.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. City Office REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIO. Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

