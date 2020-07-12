Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 11,137 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,416,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 122,277 shares during the period.

IRWD stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

