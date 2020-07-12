Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BHLB stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $467.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

