Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,327 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KT by 73.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,228,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 520,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KT by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 87.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 131,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 580.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of KT by 370.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 668,408 shares during the period. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

