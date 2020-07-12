Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,560 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.12% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

