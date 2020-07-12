6 Meridian Has $167,000 Position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,368 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harmonic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Harmonic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Harmonic Inc has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

