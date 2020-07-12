Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

