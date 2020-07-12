Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 113,927 Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

