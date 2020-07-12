AQR Capital Management LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,134 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 2,906,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $4,421,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $2.64 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

