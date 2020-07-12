Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Iteris worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Iteris by 125.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 110.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 133,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $197,166.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $183.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.71, a PEG ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris Inc has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%.

ITI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.55.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

