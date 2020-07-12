Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $259,000 in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $365,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

