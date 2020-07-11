Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.68 Million Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of BancFirst worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 21.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 16.4% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

