Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 299.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Penn National Gaming worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

