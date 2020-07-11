APG Asset Management N.V. Has $9.41 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of CF Industries worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in CF Industries by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 342.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

CF Industries stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

