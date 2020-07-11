Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.