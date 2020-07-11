AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 599.8% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 261,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 224,322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,865 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

