State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,727,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of CF Industries worth $291,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

