Arden Trust Co Acquires 4,895 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,398,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,225,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,309 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,756,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,669,000 after acquiring an additional 240,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,395,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,327,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,271,000 after acquiring an additional 823,455 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

ST opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

