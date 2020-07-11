Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pagerduty were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 58.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Pagerduty stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,647,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,917 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.