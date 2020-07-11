Axa Cuts Holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Axa cut its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.18% of Vectrus worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 256,393 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $3,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 250,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vectrus Inc has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $525.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

