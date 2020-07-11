Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 4,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

