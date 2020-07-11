Hexavest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 49,989.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 476,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 92,524 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,155,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,167,000 after buying an additional 113,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $43.03 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.