iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $158,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 411.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,295,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,790 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,361,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,807,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $42.84.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

