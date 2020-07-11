Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $24.21 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,893 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Principal Financial Group worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of PFG opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

