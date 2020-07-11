AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 30,411 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SurModics worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SurModics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in SurModics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SurModics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $86,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.98. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

