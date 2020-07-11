Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yeti by 248.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Yeti by 137.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yeti alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. ValuEngine raised shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yeti Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.