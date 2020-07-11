Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Indl Alliance S raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

