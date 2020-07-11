Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 6,676 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

