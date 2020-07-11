Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

